Brian McKee new Chairperson of Ardoyne Kickhams GAC

NEW ROLE: Brian McKee will be guiding Ardoyne Kickhmas into the future

ARDOYNE man Brian McKee said it is a "great honour" to have been asked to take on the role of chairperson of Ardoyne Kickhams GAC.

Well-known for his experience of teaching, retreat work and youth ministry, Brian will replace former chair Philip McTaggart who stepped aside earlier this month.

Speaking about his new role, Brian said: "It's a great honour to have been asked to take on the role of chairperson of CLG Ciceam Ard Eoin.

"This club has been a central part, of not only my life, but the life of the broader parish and community of Holy Cross in Ardoyne since 1907 with great people and a great community.

"All the messages of support received are greatly appreciated. Many thanks for the great work carried out by Philip McTaggart and his massive community to this club and the wider community! Ard Eoin abú!"

A spokesperson for the club said: "CLG Ciceam Ard Eoin wish to welcome our new chairman Brian McKee. Brian is a life-long member of Ard Eoin Ciceams and a dedicated Ardoyne community champion. We wish Brian all the best in his new role.

"The club would also like to place on record our thanks to our outgoing chair Philip McTaggart for his years of tireless work on behalf of our club and community.

"Ní neart go cur le chéile. Ard Eoin abú!"