Philip McTaggart steps down as chairperson of Ardoyne GAC

OUTGOING Ardoyne Kickhams GAC Chairperson Philip McTaggart says it has been an "absolute honour and a privilege" to serve in the position for the last four years.

The club announced this week that Philip would be stepping down from the role.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Philip paid tribute to everyone at the club for their help and guidance over the years.

"As a member of Ardoyne Kickhams GAC all my life, it was an absolute honour and a privilege to serve as Chairperson for the last four years and follow in the footsteps of many great people who have led our club for over 100 years," he said.

"Like everything, things come to an end and you need new people to come forward with new ideas.

"Throughout my time, I was really impressed by the commitment given by members of the club and people from the community who gave up their precious time day and daily to teach our kids our cultural sports.

"Our club at this moment of time has never been in a better position. We have 26 teams across all age groups in Gaelic football, hurling, camogie and handball.

"It has been an honour to work with so many wonderful people.

"I am taking a step back for personal reasons but it is not a goodbye. I will always be available to offer my advice and support on how to bring the club forward.

"I would like to give my best wishes to the new Chairperson and the Committee for the future."

An EGM will be held on Tuesday, May 30 at 6.30pm in the clubrooms to elect the incoming chairperson.