Boston boxers make lasting friendships in Belfast

AN Irish boxing charity is hosting 10 Boston-based amateur boxers in West Belfast this weekend to compete with and build relationships with fellow boxers from the city.



Bridges Beyond Boxing is a charity organisation which brings young boxers from deprived areas in Belfast and across Ireland over to the United States for boxing bouts every year. This week they will reciprocate the event and bring over their Boston counterparts to compete across the North in two separate nights of amateur fights.



The charity is run by Brendan Lowe Sr and Joe Lowe of St Paul’s Boxing Club in Belfast, as well as Spike Martin of Scorpion Boxing in Ballymoney, and Stephen Power on the Boston side.



The scheme has been in existence since 2016 when Brendan Lowe Sr pitched the idea of bringing young Belfast boxers – who live in deprived areas – across the Atlantic to live and compete with US-based boxers who live in similar conditions to themselves.

The Boston Boxing squad met with First Minister Michelle O'Neill

Brendan Lowe Sr spoke about how the initial idea peaked interest in Belfast.



“I suggested the idea of bringing over deprived kids to the United States in 2016. Me and my family lived over in America and Canada, and I made friends with some boxing associates based in Detroit.



“Our first trip I funded by myself and brought ten boxers and three coaches for a week to live with other fellow boxers and then fight at the end of the week. We broke even in terms of funding as we put on a fight night in Detroit and that is how we got going, we knew there was a massive interest."



The reasoning behind the idea was mainly to bring together communities in Belfast and teach young men and children how to live without hatred and grow together with both communities.



Brendan's initial idea expanded and himself, son Joe and Spike have been travelling to and from the US for half a decade.



Joe Lowe of St Paul's Boxing Club spoke of his delight to be able to bring young people of all races, identities and religions together, using boxing as the driving force.



“The concept is brilliant,” said Joe. “Every September we go out to either Cincinnati, Detroit or Boston with a group of Irish boxers from 13-years-old all the way to 21, regardless of ability and boxing club. It is great to get a mix of lads from all cultures throughout Belfast and Ireland who deserve to get this opportunity. That’s how we look at it, even if they are the best boxer, they must really deserve it."



Spike Martin runs the Scorpion Boxing Club in Ballymoney and loves what this project offers young boxers from across Ireland and the United States.



“We know that here has a past of bitterness and hatred when it comes to religion. We believe that this shows how boxing is a catalyst for all people to stop being so fuelled and conditioned by hatred. Most of our boys have never seen a bus let alone plane and realise that through this experience there is more in the world than just our wee tiny corner.



“The experience is unforgettable, in fact it's invaluable to everyone who is lucky enough to be involved.”



To encourage the mix of cultures, the organisation arranges US boxers to stay with fellow Belfast boxers' families and live together throughout their stay to experience the different cultures – and vice-versa when the Irish boxers jet off to the states in the autumn.



Stephen Power runs the United States end of the charity and became affiliated with Brendan Lowe Sr back in 2016 and jumped at the chance to send some Boston boys over to Belfast.



“In 2016, I joined Bridges Beyond Boxing because of the opportunities that it brings to young boxers who are from deprived areas in Belfast, I thought this is a perfect chance to do the same thing with our guys. Most of our guys grow up and don’t get to experience other cultures, but with this trip it is a perfect chance to normalise the mixing of cultures both here in Ireland and in the United States.



“Through this trip we got to meet some really important women in Lord Mayor Tina Black and First Minister Michelle O’Neill. It is a really fantastic opportunity and I know that the guys involved will treasure this.



“This experience isn’t so much about improving their talents as boxers but improving their attitudes as people. I can see the maturity and improvement that some of the boys have had already, the experience is invaluable, and our name does exactly what it says on the badge – it builds bridges between gaps we experience in our culture," he added.

Bridges Beyond Boxing will be hosting their first event in the Beechlawn Hotel in Dunmurry on Friday evening, where ten Belfast boxers will face the Boston boys in amateur bouts. The evening begins at 7pm and can also be streamed online here.