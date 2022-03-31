Antrim Road re-opens following wall collapse

ONE WEEK ON: The Antrim Road reopened last night following the building collapse

THE Antrim Road in North Belfast has re-opened nearly a week after the collapse of a building wall last week.

The collapse occurred last Thursday afternoon at the junction of the Antrim Road and Limestone Road. The Antrim Road was closed in both directions between Alexandra Park Avenue and the Cavehill Road and Limestone Road but re-opened on Wednesday evening.

Some parts of the footpath still remained closed as contractors work to clear the debris.

After the wall collapse sniffer dogs were deployed to the scene on the Limestone Road over concerns that someone may have been trapped under the rubble. The wall is at the side of the building where Brother's Chinese takeaway is located.

The incident affected motorists as well as nearby businesses, including Cryo Fitness Hub, which has made the decision to close for the remainder of the week.

"We have taken the decision to close for the remainder of this week. Despite promises that safety and demolition work would begin on Saturday morning, this has not yet happened," they said.

"We are waiting on assurances that the building is safe for it's intended use and until we are 100 per cent certain of this, we feel we have no option but to remain closed. Our gas had also been disconnected with equipment removed so until that is sorted we have no heating or hot water either.

"We apologise for all the cancelled bookings and regret we are unable to offer our fabulous members and clients our services. However, unless we can provide these services to the best standard we feel we would rather wait that wee bit longer until we can.

"We have frozen memberships so none of our members lose out and in the meantime will be offering some free outdoor classes. Our coaches and therapists are also on hand to offer advice – drop us a message or email and we'll do what we can."

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín praised emergency service's rapid response to the building collapse.

"When news broke of this building collapse at the junction of the Antrim Road and Limestone Road there was shock mixed with fear that people may be trapped under the volume of rubble," she said.

“As the emergency response swung into action and the roads were closed the extent of the incident began to become clearer.

“I wish to give the highest praise to the emergency teams that responded so rapidly and professionally, closing roads and clearing the public safely away from the scene.

“The Fire Service, Ambulance Service, PSNI and the Air Ambulance were promptly on site prepared for any casualties.

“Thankfully it became clear as time passed that there was nobody trapped or injured and we all breathed a sigh of relief.

“Clearly now an investigation must establish how this incident happened and get to the facts.

“Unfortunately the building collapse and follow up work did cause disruption but thankfully the wider area is now back to relative normality with the scene secured awaiting reports from engineers.

“Hopefully the road can be safely reopened as soon as possible and the community and local traders can regain full access.

“We are still not quite used to seeing the Air Ambulance land in our local parks as it did on this occasion in the children’s play park at the Waterworks but local children were fascinated at the sight.”