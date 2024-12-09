North Belfast bunscoil celebrating its 30th anniversary

IT was 30 years ago when Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagáin first opened its doors to become the first Irish language primary school in North Belfast.

The origins date back to 1971 when a pioneering group of parents who had a vision for Irish Medium Education had ambitious plans for a naíscoil. Now, both Naíscoil and Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagáin have established themselves at the heart of the Irish language community in North Belfast ever since.

Brendan Liggett, a caretaker at the school, has been involved from the start of the planning of both schools.

"30 years has gone in a flash," he said. "It seems like yesterday when all the planning was going on.

"Bunscoil Phobal Feirste in West Belfast was the first bunscoil in Belfast and they wanted to set up others in Belfast.

"They came to us about the idea and we started off in 1984 as a naiscoil in a sweat shop in Ardilea Street before moving to Ardoyne Community Centre.

"After that, we wanted to start a bunscoil for the kids in North Belfast. The school started in 1994 in Wyndham Street with ten children in the first P1 class."

Naíscoil and Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagáin moved to their current Cliftonville Road site in 2016 and now have 200 children between the naiscoil and bunscoil.

Principal Máire Uí Éigeartaigh said: "It is easy to forget how far we have come. Despite difficult conditions and the challenges finding premises over the years, we have always maintained a good community spirit.

"You always have to remind yourself the reason why the school was started – for the love of Irish language. We want to keep the school to the best level of Irish primary school education.

"We want to continue working with all schools in North Belfast. We have a great relationship with Cliftonville Integrated Primary School.

"We are planning to mark our 30th anniversary with a celebration of language, music and culture event in City Hall and are waiting for confirmation of a date."