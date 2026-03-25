A NEW bus shelter has been installed on the Blacks Road – and it's hoped that it will be the first of many to be delivered across West Belfast.

While West Belfast does not lack bus stops, many locations do not have shelters.

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn said: “Many constituents have contacted us about this issue. There are many bus stops but few bus shelters.

"People have to wait for buses in the rain on their way to work or school and elderly or disabled residents often have to stand and wait, even when they are unable to stand for more than short periods of time.

“We’re pleased to see this shelter installed on the Blacks Road and we hope it is the first of many.

"We have also raised the need for shelters on the Suffolk Road and the Glen Road and we will continue working with Translink and the Department for Infrastructure to deliver these.”

Councillor Matt Garrett added: “I’m very pleased that Translink have installed this shelter which was directly requested by residents.

“Blacks Road is a main arterial route linking major transport corridors and bus routes.

"Over the last few years a number of shelters have been replaced or upgraded and I welcome Translinks approach to supporting residents, constituents and commuters in the area.”