Cacace set for first title defence on London card

Anthony Cacace missed out on any action in 2020 due to an abscess in his mouth Inpho

ANTHONY Cache will make his long-awaited first defence of the British super-featherweight title when he faces Leon Woodstock on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s bid to become a three-weight champion against Jamel Herring in London on February 27.

‘The Apache’ claimed the Lonsdale Belt with an impressive win over Sam Bowen in November 2019 that also helped him secure a promotional deal with Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions.

Great rounds this morning with the main man @theframpton , feel privileged to be invited out to Manchester to help him out in his quest for greatness #TeamApache pic.twitter.com/RqRhwLHRa4 — Anthony Cacace (@AntoC6) December 11, 2020

He had hoped to push on and use this platform to secure regular action and major opportunities in 2020, but a range of factors were to sabotage these ambitions.

The 31-year-old southpaw was due to defend against Woodstock in July, but an abscess on both sides of his mouth required back teeth removed and the fight was postponed until later in the year.

A subsequent gum infection would leave him unable to resume full training for a rescheduled date late last year and instead, he will finally make his first defence next month.

It was typical of a stop-start career the Lenadoon man has endured since making his pro debut in 2012, with Cacace spending much of his time on the outside looking in.

However, the win over Bowen was something of a game changer as he finally had something that other fighters wanted and he is hopeful that victory next month can pave the way to big nights in the future.

With both Cacace and Frampton in action on the same night, the West Belfast man travelled to Manchester for sparring with ‘The Jackal’ before Christmas and these rounds will have been of huge benefit to both.

Indeed, Frampton rates the skill and power of Cacace highly and said he has been ideal preparation for the Herring fight.

“I haven’t felt Jamel’s power and I’m sure because of the size of him, he can punch a bit, but I don’t believe he can punch as hard as Anto Cacace,” said the North Belfast man.

“Throughout that spar I need to be switched on because sometimes when you are sparring below yourself you can switch off and end up getting hit with shots you shouldn’t be, but against Anto you have to be switched on or he will put your lights out.”