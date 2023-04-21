MÁLA POIST: Trans people are being told to justify our existence

IN 2017 I attended my first Pride march in Belfast. At this time, I didn’t really understand the disconnect I felt between my brain and my body. All I knew was that for the first time, I felt a sense of connection with the LGBTQ+ community.

I began the process of retrospection and tried to figure out who I really was, what made me truly happy and what will allow me to remain on this earth. After years of this, I finally gained the confidence to come out to my friends and family and then eventually I started living my life as my true and authentic self.

I have been asked why I didn’t come out earlier if it brought me this level of joy and self-happiness; the short answer is politics. I knew I was joining a community that was becoming the victim of populist political targeting. Each day a new member of the ‘gender critics’ or from the Conservative Party would belittle our very existence. Trans women and trans people were made to feel worthless and alone. In recent weeks you have come out with various statements that have made our community feel more detached from our political system. Mr Starmer, words have consequences.



As the former Director of Public Prosecutions and human rights advisor, I have no doubt that you will be aware of shocking statistics regarding mental health in the transgender community. According to Stonewalls LGBT in Britain: Health report (2018), 46 per cent of transgender people have considered taking their own life, 70 per cent have suffered from anxiety and (or) depression and 35 per cent have self-harmed. These numbers are worrying if not terrifying. However, they are preventable. Trans people currently exist in a world where we fear violence both verbal and physical due to our identity. We fear that longstanding pieces of legislation will be ‘amended’ to cancel out our rights in society. The current climate created by politicians both here and across the water in the USA has an existential impact on the lives and mental well-being of transgender people.

Dreadful betrayal of the trans community by Labour - clearly pitching us as a threat, something that women and children need protecting from. The language of 70s and 80s homophobia. Shame on you @UKLabour @Keir_Starmer — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) April 19, 2023

In the 2021 census, around 0.5 per cent of people said that their gender was different from the one assigned at birth. This means that we are indeed a minority in the UK. In fact, for many of my friends, I was the first trans person they ever really knew. We are a small portion of the population and yet we face some of the greatest amounts of targeting than any other minority group.

The press along with politicians have taken to demonising our community time and time again. Many had hoped that the party which brought in the Gender Recognition Act, repealed section 28, and introduced hate crime legislation would be the voice we needed for our representation. Instead, we know little of where you stand on this issue. Your advisors tell you that you may lose the election if you publicly support us. But wouldn’t you rather lose an election standing on morals and human rights than lose young trans people to suicide and murder because of the toxic political environment?



For decades the LGBTQ+ community have been standing up for their own rights and speaking up. However, in order to gain equal rights to our cisgender neighbours we need political support. We need the incoming governing party to stand up for human rights. Trans rights are not a debate. We are human beings, not political talking points. We walk this planet the same as you, looking to live our lives.



As a twenty-two-year-old trans woman, I would rather not be writing this message to you. I would much rather be doing other things. But here I am. Trying to defend my rights. Trying to justify my existence and my right to equality. It is very rare we ask people to justify their existence however, in this day and age trans people are being told to do just that. You have a responsibility as a senior political figure and as the Leader of the Opposition to stand up for the rights and the voices of the minority. In the meantime, we will continue to stand up for our rights. We will continue to be ourselves and support each other. We are not going anywhere.

Just remember, your words have consequences, Mr Starmer.



Caitlin Wickham,

Belfast

