The call goes out for Health and Wellbeing Aisling Award nominations

Rebecca Fitton (Cirdan) with Frank Liddy (Mindfulness columnist and judge), Linda Greenan (Andersonstown News) and last year's winners New Script for Mental Health

THE search is on for nominations for the Health and Wellbeing Award in this year's Aisling Awards.

The category is once again sponsored by Cirdan which specialises in clinical imaging equipment for cancer hospitals and research labs.

Sara Boyce, from New Script for Mental Health who scooped last year's Health and Wellbeing Award encouraged people to get involved and nominate for this year's award.

"Being part of these community awards last year, it was a privilege to win the award and to be alongside other groups who make such a difference at grassroots level," said Sara.

"Our award was recognition for all activists and I encourage all groups to get involved in this year's awards."

Led by entrepreneur Hugh Cormican, Cirdan's solutions are in use in clinical laboratories across six continents. Now the Aisling Awards will bring their global health message back home.

Cirdan is a leading provider of informatics and imaging solutions that enhance and speed up the diagnosis of patients. Headquartered in the UK, with offices in Canada and Australia, Cirdan is recognised as one of the leading suppliers of laboratory information systems worldwide.

The company is asking for readers to nominate the organisation that is working to improve people's mental health who they believe would be a worthy recipient of this year's Aisling Award.

Hugh Cormican, CEO at Cirdan said: “We are thrilled to once again sponsor the Health and Wellbeing Award at this year’s Aisling Awards.

"At Cirdan, we are passionate about improving patient care and wellbeing. Supporting this award is a perfect reflection of what we stand for, and it’s truly inspiring to celebrate those who share our vision.

"Last year, we had the honour of recognising New Script for their groundbreaking work in reshaping mental health discussions across our society.

"We look forward to recognising this year’s incredible nominees. I would like to wish all of them the best of luck and extend our deepest thanks for the amazing work they continue to do.”

