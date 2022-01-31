MP proposes extension of Glider to Glengormley

NORTH Belfast MP John Finucane has called on the Department for Infrastructure to formally consider Glengormley for the extension of the Belfast Rapid Transport project.

The Department is working on Phase Two of the scheme, which will connect North and South Belfast. The currently operational first phase takes in West and East Belfast.

Last week, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she was considering including Carryduff in the proposed South Belfast Glider extension following a letter from SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole.

In response, North Belfast MP John Fincuane is calling for formal consideration of Glengormley as part of any proposed North Belfast Glider route

“I’ve written to the DFI Minister calling for Glengormley to be formally considered for the extension of the Belfast Rapid Transport project in the same spirit as last week’s announcement relating to Carryduff,” he explained.

“There is a huge appetite for this project to extend past the O’Neill’s Road and into the Glengormley area.

“Last week’s announcement relating to South Belfast’s Carryduff community is welcome and now we wish to see a similar announcement for the Glengormley area of North Belfast.

“We’ve spoken with residents, schools, traders and commuters all of whom are keen to see the Glider project service the area."

Sinn Fein Councillor for Glengormley Rosie Kinnear added: “It would be absolutely fantastic to see the Glider servicing the community of Glengormley.

“There is clear cross-party support at Antrim and Newtownabbey Council for the extension of the BRT project.

“We have also heard firm support for this scheme from the Glengormley Chamber of Commerce which demonstrates a broad enthusiasm for enhanced transport links.

“At a time when climate concerns are so much to the fore any initiative which increases access to public transport is sensible and should be supported by government departments.”