Camogie: Wexford have the goal-den touch to deny Antrim in Division Two final

Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League, Division Two final

Wexford 3-12 Antrim 0-14

THREE first-half goals ultimately made the difference as Wexford claimed the Camogie Division Two title and promotion to the top tier at the expense of 14-player Antrim at Croke Park on Saturday.

The Saffrons just had a bit of a nightmare start at the back as they were cut open and mistakes punished, but the extremely harsh sending off of Chloe Drain left them with a mountain to climb they just didn't look able to scale.

Wexford made a dream start as they were on the front foot from the throw-in and Aoife Guiney burst through to find the net just 16 seconds in.

Referee Aaron Hogg then began dishing out cards to Antrim players like confetti and Chloe Drain was first in his book on five minutes for a foul with Sarah O'Connor converting the free.

The Saffons got off the mark with Caoimhe Wright turning and hitting a fine point, but Wexford got their second major on 10 minutes as Ciara O'Connor pounced on a mistake in the Antrim defence and fired home. The third goal came four minutes later with Guiney superbly picking out Leah Walsh who finished.

Antrim were rocked with their defence very unsteady, but did look dangerous on the attack with Roisin McCormick pointing on the run but should have got more out of it straight after as she was played through, but shot just too high.

On 20 minutes, things got worse for Antrim as Drain picked up her second yellow for a foul on Jacqui Quigley that resulted in a penalty, but Catriona Graham made a great save to push Ciara O'Connor's effort out for a 45 that was converted by Anais Curran.

Catriona Dobbin responded with a point for Antrim, but Wexford enjoyed a decent spell again, out-scoring the Ulster side by three to one, while Ciara O'Connor and Aine Magill swapped scores in injury time as those three goals made the difference at the break with Wexford 3-6 to 0-6 up.

Niamh Donnelly challenges Anais Curran

Antrim needed a big start to the second half if they were to get back into this game but once again, it was Guiney who had the first say with a shot that was tipped over just seconds in.

Siobhan McKillop responded, but the Yellowbellies were able to manage the second half well with Curran then landing a brace and anything Antrim could do, Wexford responded as the game got a little disjointed.

Nicole O'Neill and Guiney traded points, as did Aoife O'Connor and Caoimhe Wright as the minutes ticked by.

Sarah O'Connor then struck a fine point five minutes from time to push the gap out to 11 and while Antrim did finish well with a trio of points from Roisin McCormick and another from McKillop, the title and promotion was heading to the sunny south east.

ANTRIM: C Graham; C Drain, N Donnelly, M Lynn; L Patterson, C Conlon, L McKenna; N O'Neill (0-1 free), L McNaughton; S McKillop (0-2), A Boyle, A Magill (0-2); C Wright (0-2), R McCormick (0-6, three frees), C Dobbin (0-1).

Sub: K McKillop for N Donnelly (42)

WEXFORD: A Mahon; S Harding-Kenny, L O'Leary, M Sinnott; A Cardiff, M Martin, E Walsh; S O'Connor (0-2, 1 free), A Curran (0-4, 1 45); L Walsh (1-1), C O'Connor (1-1), A O'Connor (0-1); O Sinnott, A Guiney (1-2), J Quigley.

Subs: J Dillon for J Quigley (43), M Byrne for A Guiney (46), K Kirwin for L Walsh (49), C Cashe for A O'Connor (57), L Dempsey for O Sinnott (59), A Hennessy for S Harding-Kenny 60+1), A Lacey for M Martin (60+1)

REFEREE: Aaron Hogg (Clare)