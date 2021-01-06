Sign the petition here to back Waterworks public loo campaign

CAUGHT SHORT: Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey says Waterworks walkers should have ability to spend a penny in park

A CAMPAIGN has been launched to secure accessible public toilet facilities in the Waterworks.

The online petition has been set up by local Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey who is hoping to bring the demand to Belfast City Council in a push for the facilities.

“There is a clear and stark need for accessible public toilet facilities at the Waterworks Park,” he explained.

“We have launched an online petition in support of this campaign.

“I would encourage the public to sign this petition and help build momentum so that the needs of park users are addressed.

“Accessible public toilet facilities are absolutely essential and given the huge volume of people of all ages that use this popular park daily it really is a reasonable demand.

“Anyone with small children will know how difficult it is to bring them to the play park in this cold weather and then to have to go in search of facilities."

The North Belfast councillor says the park deserves the same level of investment which has gone into other civic amenities.

“The Waterworks needs major investment in the time ahead to bring this fantastic park up to a modern standard," he added.

“However in the short term the minimum requirement for residents of North Belfast and those who travel further to use the park is fully accessible, well maintained safe toilet facilities.

“Many examples of such facilities already are in use elsewhere so we don’t need to reinvent the wheel.

“We’re calling on Belfast City Council to listen to the public demand and take heed of this petition which we are using to measure support which is already vocal on social media.

“So get signing folks and have your voice heard and that will strengthen our argument at City Council.”

You can sign the petition online.