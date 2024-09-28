Calls for better wheelchair access in Lagmore

A LOCAL councillor is lobbying the Department for Infrastructure to improve accessibility in Lagmore for wheelchair users.

People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins has been working with the Lagmore Community Forum to address issues of elevated kerbs which are preventing wheelchair users from accessing footpaths.

"Unfortunately, we have had to report several footpaths and bus stops along Lagmore Avenue which are inaccessible for wheelchair users," he explained. "Residents who use wheelchairs, or those with mobility issues, are being inconvenienced considerably by these high kerbs and elevated grass verges.

"They are an obstacle for people crossing, and mean wheelchair users are regularly having to take long detours along a busy roadside to access the footpath. This is completely unacceptable and presents a major health and safety risk for wheelchair users.

"I have been contacted by several wheelchair users and we are lobbying the department to have this issue resolved. We are highlighting three bus stops today, along Lagmore Avenue, at Lagmore Drive, Glendowan and Glenferna, all of which are inaccessible for wheel chair users.

"We are pressing DFI to introduce sloped kerbs for wheel chair users as a matter of urgency.

"We want to make sure West Belfast leads the way in terms of equality and accessibility for people with disabilities. We will be highlighting this along other areas in West Belfast where this is an issue over the coming days."

If you wish to add your voice to these demands please get in touch with DFI and quote the reference: 175619-24 - Wheel Chair Access Lagmore. You can address your emails to DFI at EasternDivision.SupportServices@infrastructure-ni.gov.uk.