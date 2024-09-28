Paul's new-found love of tango dancing inspires his latest poem

IN RHYTHM: Paul Kennedy is exploring his love of the tango in his new poem

A WEST Belfast man has penned his latest poem on his new-found love of learning to tango.

Stockmans Lane man Paul Kennedy has been writing poetry for decades and has had a number of his pieces published in anthologies.

His latest poem, entitled 'Lunfardo' comes from a slang word from Italian dialects spoken by immigrants in the areas of Buenos Aires and Montevideo and is often used in tango.

"In Argentine tango, there are a range of emotions from anger to love, hate, passion and connection," explained Paul. "Tango dancing, like other dances, involves two people but you have to move as one and that is why it is difficult.

"I go to dances five or six times a week. I get to meet people of all different nationalities from all over the world.

"I started writing poetry based on my experiences and things I see and hear in life. It is something I want to get out and on to paper. I want to get people thinking as well.

"I have fallen in love with tango as a dance. Lunfardo is my interpretation of tango and what I see. I really hope people enjoy it."

Lunfardo by Paul Kennedy

The soft touch of hands. The closed embrace.

Two souls entwined, connection complete.

A change of weight, they move with grace

Each step deliberate, Quite discreet.

Their bodies move in an artistic way.

Sultry syncopated music sets the tone.

Captivating a rhythm that's so risqué.

Sending shivers down their spinal bone.

Games of seduction, passion and despair

A choreographed dance of raw emotion.

Each turn and pivot, a whispered prayer.

Shoe leather worn, showing such devotion.

When the music fades and dances conclude

In that fleeting moment, we are all aglow.

The Cortina gives us a short interlude.

Casting an eye with a new cabeceo.