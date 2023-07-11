'I have never witnessed a child so loved by his family': Priest at Caoimhín's funeral

TRIBUTE: Caoimhín Adams (8) who passed away on Saturday after a long illness

AN eight year-old North Belfast boy will be remembered as a "beautiful soul", mourners have been told at his funeral.

Caoimhín Adams (8) from Bawnmore in Newtownabbey passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Caoimhín suffered from encephalopathy, a disease affecting the functioning of the brain. He also suffered from complex epilepsy, cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

In January, he was diagnosed with a condition known as ROHHAD (rapid-onset obesity with hypothalamic dysregulation, hypoventilation, and autonomic dysregulation), an illness with no cure or options for treatment that means his body was slowly shutting down. Caoimhín was the only person in Ireland to have this diagnosis.

At his Funeral Mass at St Bernard's in Glengormley, Caoimhín's family and friends wore orange – the colour used to represent ROHHAD.

Addressing mourners in his homily, Fr Darren Brennan said: "To even come close to describing his legacy and the lives he has touched, it is simply impossible.

"Caoimhín had a wee, intense but amazing life. His favourite food was McDonald’s chips, his favourite phrase – ‘Hey Guys’; his favourite punchbag – his brother Aodhán; and his favourite second mummy – his sister Aimee; and his favourite pillow – his brother Dylan.

"Caoimhín did suffer in this life but he knew the beauty of this life too. He lived his wee life to the absolute full. I have never witnessed a child so loved by his family.

"Caoimhín also drew love from an entire community. His favourite day was probably his last day in this world when a whole community came out to share their love for a special and beautiful young man.

"The sun was shining and it was like a little glimpse into heaven. Caoimhín was ecstatic and smiled all day. Everything was amazing.

"Mr Caoimhín, like his mummy called him was a beautiful soul. Who else but Mr Caoimhín could fill a Catholic Church with people wearing orange on July 11.

"I hope that his legacy will never be forgotten."