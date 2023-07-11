Funeral takes place today of Caoimhín Adams (8)

THE funeral of an eight year-old North Belfast boy who died at the weekend following a long illness will take place today.

Caoimhín Adams (8) from Bawnmore in Newtownabbey passed away on Sunday morning.

Caoimhín suffered from encephalopathy, a disease affecting the functioning of the brain. He also suffered from complex epilepsy, cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

In January, he was diagnosed with a condition known as ROHHAD (rapid-onset obesity with hypothalamic dysregulation, hypoventilation, and autonomic dysregulation), an illness with no cure or options for treatment that means his body was slowly shutting down. Caoimhín was the only person in Ireland to have this diagnosis.

On Sunday, his mum, Caitriona Adams said it was “with a very heavy heart” that the family was announcing that “Caoimhín gained his angel wings this morning”.

She added: "Thank you for all the love.”

His death took place just hours after the family hosted a fun day at his home, surrounded by friends and family. Residents in the area hosted a barbeque with businesses donating balloons and banners while takeaway food vans were also on hand.

Principal of Hill Croft School, Roz McFeeters, said: "It is with deep sadness that we inform our school community of the sad loss of one of our pupils Caoimhín Adams.

"Caoimhín was a pupil with us from 2018-2023. He has always struggled with very complex health needs, but he never let them hold him back.

"Caoimhín always had a ready smile and a sense of fun and adventure. He greeted his staff team and friends with a huge, 'Hey guys!' when he arrived at school each day. He loved dressing up; role play and especially messy play. He loved the busyness and bustle of the classroom and being surrounded by his friends.

"Caoimhín’s health significantly deteriorated over the last year, and he had been unable to attend school. He was a much-loved pupil who stole the hearts of all who worked with him. His bravery and determination despite all he faced each day, is an inspiration to us all.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents Kieran and Caitriona, his sister Aimee, brothers Dylan and Aodhán, and all the family circle in this tragic loss. Our school family grieves with your family.

"He will be so deeply missed, but never forgotten."

Caoimhín's funeral will take place in St Bernard’s Church in Glengormley at 1pm.

The family have asked mourners to wear something orange, the colour used to represent ROHHAD which was one of his conditions. After the funeral, the burial will take place in Milltown Cemetery at 3pm

Caoimhín is survived by parents, Caitriona and Kieran, sister Aimee and brothers Dylan and Aodhán.