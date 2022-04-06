Carezone bus parks up at Sacred Heart Boys PS

CAREZONE: The team brought the mobile care unit to the grounds of Sacred Heart Boys' PS in the Oldpark

A NEW mobile unit – which will transform how health and wellbeing information and services are delivered – has made its first engagement in the Oldpark area.

Launched earlier this month, the Care Zone Mobile Unit was stationed at Sacred Heart Boys' Primary School last Thursday morning.

The team were joined by Cancer Lifeline and North Belfast Healthy Living Partnership who offered health advice to local people who dropped by.

The mobile unit has been gifted to the Care Zone by Inspire, with the aim of supporting local projects improve mental and physical wellbeing, while Urban Villages has funded the branding for the bus, as well as projects in the area, which will now be seen out and about in the local area.

Sean Devine, from YEHA Project explained how the mobile care unit bus came about.

"Following a consultation in the local community, we found local people were finding it difficulty to access services," he said.

"We came up with the idea of a mobile information unit. Mental health charity Inspire gifted us the bus.

"We have drinking water, fridge, soft seating area, desk, TV screen and it is set up as a hub and mobile clinic so that people can get on, have a cup of tea and engage with the service.

"We hope to bring the bus around six areas across North Belfast over the next year or so. We are trying to target areas who feel most disconnected from services.

"In terms of health, it has been huge. Cancer cases are above average in many areas of North Belfast. During Covid, people weren’t showing up for appointments and were finding it hard to access GPs.

Joanne Smyth, Principal of Sacred Heart Boys Primary School, said she was delighted to host the mobile care unit in the grounds of the school.

"This is the first engagement of the Carezone bus and I am delighted to host it at Sacred Heart Boys' Primary School.

"Hopefully, we will see it more about the community and it is important that local people use it and support it. It is a facility for them after all.

"After all the lockdowns, the bus is an extra facility to help people in their health needs."