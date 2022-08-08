Rising costs: North Belfast pizza restaurant closes its doors

A NORTH Belfast pizza and pasta restaurant has become the latest establishment to close their doors citing rising costs.

In a heartfelt post, Casabella, on the Antrim Road said it was with "great sadness" they have been forced to "pull the plug".

"It is with great sadness that we have to announce the closure of Casabella," they said.

"As everyone will be aware of the rising costs in food, gas and electric we are no longer able to continue in providing our great food.

"Over the past number of months it has became very difficult in sourcing stock and dealing with the ever growing price rises. And with a heavy heart we have had to pull the plug.

"We want to thank all our amazing customers for their support over the years and especially to our regulars.

"On a personal note I want to publicly thank our staff for their dedication and passion for the work they have done over the years."