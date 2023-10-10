Casement Park will host Euro 2028 matches after UK and Ireland bid is approved

A REDEVELOPED Casement Park will host Euro 2028 matches after UK and Ireland were confirmed as joint-hosts for the major tournament.

Last week Turkey merged their Euro 2032 bid with Italy and have been confirmed as joint-hosts for that tournament.

It left a bid from the five national associations of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland unopposed for Euro 2028. Both bids were running unopposed and were confirmed at a UEFA meeting in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Matches at the 2028 tournament are set to be held at ten different venues, including Glasgow's Hampden Park, Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Wembley in London.

Belfast's Casement Park and Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock, the former unbuilt while the latter is still under construction, are also included in the bid.

The redeveloped Casement Park stadium, which has been closed for over ten years awaiting planning permission, will have a 34,500 capacity. However, with spiralling costs it could now cost up to £168m.

Last week, the Irish government said they were ready to meet part of the costs of the new stadium.

British Secretary of State for the North Chris Heaton-Harris also said funding will be secured to build the new Casement Park.

First Minister Designate Michelle O'Neill said Tuesday's announcement is a unique opportunity to unite communities and bring people together from across the "political divide and from across these two islands using the power of sport".

“It is now time to move forward to build Casement Park to ensure we have another first-class, state-of-the-art sporting facility for Ulster Gaels, and to host major games like this," she said.



“Grassroots football is going through a resurgence and going from strength to strength across the island with attendances at local football stadiums rapidly increasing.



“This tournament will leave a real legacy that will benefit grassroots football on this island and inspire young footballers for years to come.”

SDLP West Belfast councillor Paul Doherty says he is confident a redeveloped Casement will be built in time for the tournament.

“There is huge excitement locally at confirmation of the successful Euro 2028 bid with Casement Park set to host five games at the tournament," he said.

"West Belfast is an area badly in need of investment and the rebuilding of Casement and hosting the Euros will give us a platform to show everyone what our community has to offer.

“There is a long way to go to see Casement built, but I am confident it will be finished in time for this tournament. When this project is completed we will have a state-of-the-art stadium in the heart of our community with the potential to host further large-scale events in future.

"The redevelopment of Casement Park is long overdue and I will be working with the local community and stakeholders in the coming months and years to ensure we make the most of this opportunity.”