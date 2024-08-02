Catholic Church issues apology to West Belfast priest over abuse

THE Catholic Church has apologised for its treatment of a West Belfast priest who was sexually abused as a young adult in the 1980s by a fellow member of the clergy.

Fr Paddy McCafferty, Parish Priest of Corpus Christi in Ballymurphy, suffered years of rape and violent sexual assaults when he was a young student training for the priesthood.

In 2012, James Donaghy was jailed for ten years after being convicted of 23 sex abuse charges. A review into the handling into the cases of Donaghy's abuse by the late Bishop Patrick Walsh and the diocese, was carried out last year.

On Thursday, Bishop of Down and Connor, Alan McGuckian issued an apology to Fr McCafferty.

"On behalf of the diocese, I apologise to Fr McCafferty most sincerely and I readily acknowledge the toll all of this has taken on him over the years since his initial reporting in 2001.

"Fr McCafferty came forward out of concern for others who could be at risk. He showed courage and leadership in the face of incredulity, disbelief and animosity on the part of many, including clergy of the diocese.

"At the time of the abuse Fr McCafferty was a vulnerable young adult. It is clear now that the report of his abuse was eclipsed by the diocese’s focus on child sexual abuse. This should not have occurred. What Fr McCafferty reported in extensive written detail, in 2003, was clearly criminal.

"Courageous victims have led the way in uncovering abuse. Fr Paddy’s speaking out has encouraged others to come forward.

"I welcome this and in turn I encourage anyone who has suffered abuse to come forward. We, as a diocese, will ensure that our response is victim-centred, professional and just.

"The Diocese encourages anyone who has concerns, suspicions or allegations of abuse to come forward and to report that abuse to the statutory authorities or to the appropriate safeguarding representatives."

In response, Fr McCafferty said: "I welcome the apology from Bishop Alan on behalf of the diocese of Down and Connor.

"For decades, I have suffered since the abuse stopped with complex post traumatic stress disorder. Two and a half years ago, the enormity of what Donaghy inflicted hit me like a ton of bricks.

"This has been a very long and painful road. Today is an important step towards further healing and recovery."