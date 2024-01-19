Celebrating 250 years of Clifton House with Open Day this Saturday

ALLEGEDLY sketched on the back of a napkin by local newspaper publisher Robert Joy, Clifton House was brought into reality by architects Thomas Cooley and Robert Mylne on land given to the Belfast Charitable Society by the Marquis of Donegall, Arthur Chichester. Once built, it not only offered shelter to the poor, sick and infirm of Belfast, it also became a home to the Belfast Charitable Society, where today, 250 years later, it still resides.

The construction of the Poor House was a commitment by the Society to continue to provide for the people of Belfast, and beyond, for the decades (and eventual centuries) to come. The iconic spire that emerges from the heart of the building, suggested by Joy himself, ensured that Clifton House was visible across the city: a beacon to those in need as far away as the ships arriving in the harbour.

Clifton House from yesteryear

As part of our 250th anniversary calendar of events, Clifton House will open its doors this Saturday 20th January, 10am – 2pm. Experienced volunteer guides will be on hand to answer your questions and offer you some highlights of the building’s vast 250-year history, and gather your views for its future. You will also have an opportunity to view a brand new display of artefacts charting the early development of the House from 1774 – 1882. This is a FREE event, with no booking required.



Find out more at www.cliftonbelfast.com