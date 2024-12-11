£80 million student accommodation approved for Castle Street

STUDENT ACCOMMODATION: How the proposed student accommodation will look from the junction of Castle Street and Queen Street

APPROVAL has been granted for an £80 million student accommodation scheme in Belfast city centre.

The development of the 895 units will see the demolition of a considerable block of buildings between Castle Street, Queen Street and Fountain Street, including the eight-storey Norwich Union House.

A 200-space multi-storey car park and Westgate House, on the corner of Castle Street and Queen Street, would also be razed under the plans. New communal facilities at the student accommodation will include a gym, a cinema, meeting/study rooms and laundry rooms.

It is hoped the development will help rejuvenate the Castle Street area which has become rundown, especially after the Primark blaze.

At the December monthly meeting of the Belfast City Council Planning Committee on Tuesday night, elected members unanimously approved the construction.

Castle Street has become rundown in recent years

The applicant, MRP NUH Ltd says the building will be up and running for the 2027/28 academic year.

None of the statutory bodies objected to the plan except NI Water. The council received three letters of support from third parties, and no letters of objection before the planning committee hearing.

On the day of the committee meeting, the owner of the Fountain Street bar and venue Voodoo lodged an objection to the council regarding the application. A council office told members of the Planning Committee: “They are concerned about the impact of Voodoo on the amenity of prospective residents.”

Council planning officers recommended the plan for approval.

“The site is a highly sustainable location within the city centre and close to transport links such as Grand Central Station and other public transport services," a report said.

“The application is supported by satisfactory evidence of need for the proposal. Following negotiations and amendments to the scheme, the proposed building is considered to be of a very good quality design appropriate to its context within the city centre conservation area and setting of listed buildings.

“The proposal will develop an existing vacant building and large gap site within Queen Street, introducing active frontages and supporting the regeneration of the surrounding area.”