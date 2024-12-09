Watch and cash stolen during burglary in Crocus Street

A WATCH, personal belongings and sum of cash have been stolen during a burglary in West Belfast.

The home was ransacked sometime between Sunday afternoon and 12.55am on Monday morning in Crocus Street, off the Springfield Road.

Detective Sergeant Magee said: “At around 12.55am on Monday morning, we received a report that the residents had returned home to find their home ransacked.

"We believe this occurred at some point between Saturday afternoon and the time of report, when the property was unoccupied. A watch, personal belongings and sum of cash were stolen.

"Understandably, the family have been left very upset by the intrusion into their home.

"Our investigation is continuing. Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area within the time frame above, or who may have relevant doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 44 of 09/12/24."

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.