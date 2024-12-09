Former hunger strikers to take part in 24-hour fast for Palestine

PALESTINE SUPPORT: Jackie McMulland and Laurence McKeown, who will be taking part in the fast

FOUR former republican hunger strikers are to take part in a 24-hour fast to highlight the ongoing genocide in Palestine.

Jackie McMullan, Laurence McKeown, Leo Green and John Pickering have teamed up with Nenagh Friends Of Palestine solidarity group for the fast on December 12.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Jackie explained: "We want to draw attention to the Israeli genocide in Gaza which is being enabled and funded by the USA.

"We are aiming to get 1,000 people throughout Ireland to participate. We currently have 726.

"When we were in the H-Blocks and on hunger-strike we were fortified by the support we had on the outside.

"Ireland has a proud history of standing up for oppressed people everywhere and this fast is just one small demonstration of that.

"We are encouraging people to get involved. Participants can not only take part in the fast but can organise an event in their local area. The event can be as small as two or three people holding a short vigil or can be much more imaginative."

All funds raised will go to The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Anyone wishing to take part in the 24-hour fast, or to make a donation to it, can do so here.