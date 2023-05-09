Celtic and Manchester United legend Brian McClair enjoys West Belfast hospitality

IN GOOD COMPANY: Brian McClair spotted in the PD on Sunday with Séanna Walsh

CELTIC and Manchester United legend Brian McClair spent a relaxing couple of days enjoying some West Belfast hospitality this week.

Goal machine McClair met punters and had his photo taken with them in the Andersonstown Social Club (PD) and Madden's Bar.



McClair was inducted as the newest member of the ‘Monday Club’ in the PD to the delight of everyone in the popular Andersonstown hostelry.

Sinn Féin Councillor Séanna Walsh made it his mission to meet and greet the former Hoops striker.

"I don't usually do the Monday Club in the PD but had to break my routine when I heard Brian McClair was in town," Séanna posted on Facebook.

Local Facebook group 'Guinness Community' also snapped the footballing hero in Madden's bar in Berry Street.

"Few pints with Celtic and United legend Brian McClair," they posted.

Great start to the morning meeting Celtic Legend Brian McClair on the Falls Road. Glad to hear he has really enjoyed his visit to Belfast and will be back. pic.twitter.com/BboLINWYoG — Cllr JJ Magee (@CllrJj) May 9, 2023

The former Celtic and Manchester United great netted 177 goals for the clubs during a 15-year period before coming full circle and finishing at his first club Motherwell in 1998.

He won a Scottish League title and Scottish Cup during his four seasons at Celtic where he scored twice in the famous final day victory at 'Love Street' when Celtic defeated St Mirren 5-0 to snatch the title from under the nose of pacemakers Hearts.

The striker had a fantastically successful nine-year stint under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United where he clinched four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and one League Cup along with a European Cup Winners’ Cup and a Super Cup – in that final his goal was enough to see off Red Star Belgrade in 1991.



The Scottish striker also won 30 caps for Scotland before his retirement in 1998.

The footballing legend was in Belfast over the Bank Holiday weekend ahead of his participation in next month’s Manchester United Legends charity game in Solitude to raise money for local Mental Health Charity TAMHI.