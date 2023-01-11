Manchester United legends to play at Solitude

MATCH FOR MENTAL HEALTH: Joe Donnelly, Mickey Meehan and Kevin Curran from TAMHI at Solitude

A FOOTBALL event has been organised this summer to raise money for a North Belfast mental health charity.

Cliftonville Legends and Crusaders Legends will be joined by legends of the mighty Manchester United for the 'match for mental health' which will take place at Solitude on Saturday, June 24.

The event has been organised by TAMHI (Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues), which works with sports clubs and groups to raise awareness of mental health and resilience.

Micky Meehan from TAMHI said: "We are bringing over Manchester United legends to Belfast. They will play the entire 90 minutes.

"The first third will be a match against Cliftonville/Crusaders Legends before the United Legends play an hour against members of the public.

"We have around 40 people signed up who will play against Manchester United legends.

"They all have to fundraise £500 per person.

"There will then be an evening event at The Lansdowne Hotel who have given us their rooms and function room for free.

"I am really looking forward to the event. It is getting such a buzz already on social media and it will be great for North Belfast.

"Tickets are selling really fast. It promises to be a brilliant day."

TAMHI have received help from Belfast-based organisation Legends XI, which helps clubs across the UK and Ireland raise much-needed funds through securing famous ex-footballers.

Many names have yet to be announced, but three former Red Devils have been secured so far – Northern Ireland’s own Keith Gillespie, former Celt and Scottish International Brian McClair and Clayton Blackmore from Wales.

Tickets for the event are on sale now here.