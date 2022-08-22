Celtic supporters call for 'justice for Noah' at Parkhead

BANNER: A banner in support of Noah Donohoe's family was displayed at Sunday's Celtic game

CELTIC fans attending Sunday's game against Hearts at Parkhead held banners in support of Noah Donohoe's family.

The banner which read 'Justice For Noah Donohoe' could be seen by thousands within the stadium and around the world with the match being broadcast on Celtic TV outside of the UK and Ireland.

This act of solidarity follows a recent rally outside Belfast's City Hall last Saturday where thousands turned out in support of Noah's mother Fiona and her sister Niamh.

Those gathered at the rally heard from politicians including Sinn Féin's North Belfast MP John Finucane and People Before Profit MLA, Gerry Carroll.

Concern has been growing after the new Secretary of State Shailesh Vara signed off on a certificate to conceal information regarding the death of the St Malachy's College pupil.

Next month councillors at Belfast City Council are set to vote to name the new Lagan Gateway Bridge in South Belfast after 14-year-old Noah who went missing after leaving his home in the south of the city in June 2020. His body was found six days later in a storm drain in North Belfast.