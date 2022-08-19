Naming of new Lagan Gateway Bridge in memory of Noah takes one step closer

A PROPOSAL has been put forward to name the new Lagan Gateway Bridge in South Belfast after tragic teenager Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old went missing after leaving his home in the south of the city in June 2020. His body was found six days later in a storm drain in North Belfast.

The eagerly anticipated new foot and cycle bridge connecting Lagan Towpath to Annadale Embankment at Stranmillis in South Belfast officially opened last year.

In Council this morning we proposed that the new Lagan gateway bridge be named after young Noah Donohoe. There was huge public demand for it & are glad that this will now happen. We will continue to stand with Fiona and her family in their battle for truth and justice for Noah💙 — Ryan Murphy (@CllrRyanMurphy) August 19, 2022

At Friday's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy and fellow councillors proposed naming the bridge in memory of Noah.

"In Council this morning we proposed that the new Lagan gateway bridge be named after young Noah Donohoe," tweeted Cllr Murphy.

"There was huge public demand for it and are glad that this will now happen.

"We will continue to stand with Fiona and her family in their battle for truth and justice for Noah."

A final decision will be ratified at full Council next month.

On Saturday thousands of people attended a rally in Belfast city centre in support of the Donohoe family and protesting against the PSNI's investigation into the schoolboy's death.