Concern after new Secretary of State signs certificate that 'conceals' information on Noah's death

TRAGIC: Noah Donohoe's body was found in a storm drain six days after he went missing in 2020

NORTH Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has expressed his concern that one of the first actions by the new Secretary of State was to sign off on a certificate to conceal information regarding the death of tragic teenager Noah Donohoe.

The body of the 14-year-old St Malachy's College pupil was found in a storm drain in North Belfast, six days after he went missing in 2020.

One of Shailesh Vara’s first acts since taking office was signing off a Public Interest Immunity (PII) certificate, which may be used to redact information on files relating to the investigation that will form part of an ongoing inquest.

Mr Kelly has called on the PSNI to withdraw the application for a Public Interest Immunity certificate (PII) to give ‘truth and transparency’ to the Donohoe family.

“One of the first actions of the new British Secretary of State, who has only been office for a number of weeks, is signing off an application for the PSNI to conceal information related to the Noah Donohoe case," he said.

@johnfinucane please fight this for Noah — FIONA DONOHOE @fionadonohoe26@gmail.com (@FIONADONOHOE2) July 29, 2022

“This is deeply concerning and I am again calling on the PSNI to withdraw this application, because the Donohoe family deserve answers, not secrecy and cover up.

“Public Interest Immunity certificates (PII) are used to conceal information. They were and are extensively used to hold back information in conflict legacy cases.

“This inquest is about the death of a 14-year-old child. It is not conflict related.

“We will continue to stand with the Donohoe family in their campaign for truth, transparency and accountability.”