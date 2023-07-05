Cemetery tours in Irish a real summer treat

THE PAST IS PROLOGUE: Seán Fennell will be providing tours in Irish throughout the summer

TOURS of historic West Belfast cemeteries are busier than ever – and available in Irish.

Local teacher and historian, Seán Fennell, will be providing tours in Irish of two of Belfast’s most famous cemeteries: Belfast City Cemetery, one of the oldest public cemeteries in Belfast; and Milltown Cemetery, where famous figures from Irish history are also buried.

Seán’s tours are aimed at anybody who is interested in the rich history of the city. As well as boosting the language and keeping our fascinating past alive, they're a boost for tourism in West Belfast and the Gaeltacht Quarter in particular.

Seán's City Cemetery tour will focus on Belfast as an industrial city: the Titanic story, the linen mills and the work of notable philanthropists like Vere Foster, Margaret Byers and Francis Maginn. There are stories tragic and inspiring of the World Wars and Belfast Blitz. The gripping and poignant tale of the rise and fall of the mighty Belfast Celtic is also told.

REILIG BHAILE AN MHUILINN!!

What a tour this morning with Cumann Naomh Pól, great support and probably biggest crowd to date. All funds for Féile Camogie U15. Poignant visit to Anto Finnegan's grave.

£180 RAISED. maith sibh!

STAIR BEO@AontroimGAA @StPaulsGAC @CamogieAontroim pic.twitter.com/FoYIoPoyYK — Seán Fennell (@seanfennell4) June 18, 2023

The focus of the Milltown Cemetery tour is on Belfast's troubled times: the Easter Rising, pogroms, hunger strikes, the McMahon family murders, Winifred Carney. And there are some lighter moments, too, with visits to the graves of Albert 'Darby O’Gill' Sharpe and comic Frank Carson.

The guided tours last approximately two hours. Seán meets participants at the main gates of Milltown or City Cemetery and the tour costs £5 per person.

Seán has produced the only books in Irish on the City Cemetery and Milltown Cemetery and they can be purchased on the day or from An Chultúrlannl, priced £10.

The next Milltown Cemetery tour starts at 11am on July 11 and the tour of the City Cemetery on July 12 at 11am.

Turas Reilig Chathair Bhéal Feirste an-shuimiúil agus dhátheangach le @seanfennell4

Very interesting bilingual tour of Belfast City Cemetery with Seán Fennell today #Léargas23 #TeangaPobalTeaghlaigh #Cultúr pic.twitter.com/EuEj1REQly — Ionad Uíbh Eachach Cultúr & Teanga (@IonadUibhEach) June 11, 2023

Seán will also be providing tours in Irish during Féile. City Cemetery tours will take place on August 4 and 11 at 11am with Milltown Cemetery tours taking place on Saturday August 5 and 12 at 11am.

More information about Seán’s tours can be found at the Fáilte Feirste Thiar website.

Contact Seán at Sfennell419@gscoil.org