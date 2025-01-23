Changing facilities at The Ozone makes the SPAR Craic 10k a Better experience

FOR those planning to take part in the SPAR Craic 10k to kick-start their St Patrick’s Day festivities, the good news is that once again, shower and changing facilities will be available at The Ozone once they cross the finish line at Ormeau Park.

This is the fifth year that GLL will partner with the SPAR Craic 10k and with a record turnout for the race expected this year, the event continues to go from strength to strength and they are delighted to partner once more.

Many of those taking part will use the SPAR Craic 10k as the start of their celebrations for the national saint’s day and they can head off to the festivities ready and refreshed as showering facilities will be available at the Ozone Complex, adjacent to the finish line.

“We’re excited to be supporting this event which is now a firm favourite in the St Patrick’s Day celebrations across the city,” said GLL’s Bryan Gourley, General Manager at Indoor Tennis Centre and Ozone.

“Whatever your pace is, we’d encourage as many people to take part and get active

“We’ll be encouraging as many of our customers and teams to get involved and having the finish line at Ormeau Park beside our Indoor Tennis Centre and Ozone facility will create a fantastic atmosphere for runners and family and friends.

“Good luck to all those taking part and we’ll see you at Ozone.”

Founded in 2015 and shining a light on our common heritage, the SPAR Craic 10k is now a staple of the St Patrick’s Day festivities, as traditional as Irish stew and shamrock.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

Entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal, finish line refreshments and postage & packaging. (All bibs will be posted and there will be no in-person pack collection)

Our charity partner, Marie Curie will receive a £1 donation from every registration fee.

The Early Bird rate of £21 is available until February 7 and those planning to take but have not registered are urged to do so quickly as the race is expected to sell out.

After this date, the fee increases to £25 until online registration closes on Friday, February 28 at midnight. However, early registration is advised as the race is expected to sell out. No deferrals or refunds are accepted after Sunday, February 16.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by an adult and written consent should be sent to organisers by parents or guardians.