ALMOST 20,000 people checked out Belfast Trust’s Children’s Symptom Checker in December.

Emergency Departments are still facing high numbers of people attending, and Belfast Trust is urging people to have a look at the options available if they or their children are feeling unwell.

The Children’s Symptom Checker has more information on many of the conditions and symptoms seen in the Emergency Department at Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

These include breathing problems, fevers, tummy pain, coughs and colds through to burns and symptoms that are much more serious.

The Children’s Symptom Checker can be found here.

The platform can help ensure your child receives the most appropriate care in the right place, at the right time, from the most appropriate team.

Adults who are feeling unwell or parents of sick children can also use the Phone First telephone service before attending an Emergency Department by calling 028 9615 9444.

Callers to the service are assessed and advised by a healthcare professional and directed, if required, to the most appropriate urgent or community service to meet their treatment or care needs.

This could include direction to attend an Emergency Department, an Urgent Care Centre, a Minor Injuries Unit or being redirected to a GP, pharmacist or other service.

Phone First does not replace 999 and was introduced to address ongoing capacity issues across Emergency Departments which has resulted in longer waits for patients with minor injuries.