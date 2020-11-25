VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Colin Christmas cheer, Big Man immune to Covid and on way

WE will all be celebrating a different kind of Christmas this year, but the spirit of the festive season will be felt throughout the Colin area with a host of activities to enhance the holiday period.

As part of Lagmore Youth Project, festivities will begin tonight (Wednesday) with a Christmas light switch-on at Mount Eagles ‘Sunflower’ roundabout with another switch-on penciled for Lagmore Community Forum on Thursday at 5.30pm.



The big man himself, Santa, will be taking time out from his hectic schedule to wave to the children from the area aboard his sleigh on Sunday November 29 from 1pm.

Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker said he was looking forward to taking part in the Christmas themed activities.

“I would like to thank the Lagmore Youth Project, Mount Eagles Community Centre and Lagmore Forum for all their hard work to make this calendar of events possible. This is all about bringing some Christmas cheer to the area during this very difficult period and we are all very thankful for their hard work into making this a reality.”

