After last year's black-out Christmas lights set to return to Belfast

LET THERE BE LIGHT: The Christmas lights are back for this year

CHRISTMAS lights will return once again to Belfast City Hall this year after having been absent last year due to a lack of money.

For this year's festive season money has been secured after fears that the lights would not go on again this year due to an increase in the cost and insurance.

Speaking at Council's monthly meeting on Monday night Alliance Party councillor Michael Long said: "Christmas is back on and I know the new Lord Mayor will also hopefully be involved in the revamped Christmas switch-on as well.

"This I think means we have got something really positive to look forward to.”

Delighted to see that we will be celebrating the festive season properly https://t.co/viigazCUJL — Michael Long (@CllrMichaelLong) September 4, 2023

Speaking further on the matter Councillor Long added: “It is understandable finances need to be looked at in the current climate.



“However, Christmas is a special time of year and Christmas is particularly outstanding in Belfast, with people coming from miles around to see the lights and experience the atmosphere, spending money and boosting the economy in the process. If the lighting scheme had taken a hit, it would have undoubtedly impacted that and traders would have taken a cut.



“My thanks go to the Council officers, who looked at this situation and were able to adapt by using cash reserves to make up the relatively small shortfall. There is certainly a feeling from many that Christmas is now saved for the city, particularly traders, who faced with rate increases, will need the economic boost Christmas footfall provides.”

Councillors from all parties welcomed the news but Sinn Féin Councillor Ciarán Beattie asked that preparations for events like switching on the Christmas lights be made earlier to avoid situations like last year when it was discovered late on in the year that there wasn't enough funding for 2022's lights.