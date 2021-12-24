Christmas greetings from North Belfast faith leaders Fr Craven and Rev Carroll

AS the season of advent comes to an end, some local political figures have a Christmas message for the readers of the North Belfast News.

Fr John Craven, Parish Priest, Holy Cross Church, Ardoyne

Our message for Christmas is one of prayer and peace for our parish here in Holy Cross and for the people who come to our church.

Christmas is a time of giving and receiving, a time for families and especially for those who live alone and maybe feel neglected and isolated, and we remember in a special way also those families who were bereaved during this pandemic and were unable to have a church funeral for their loved ones.

We have seen the great resilience and faith of the people in our parish here in Holy Cross, the great love and generosity to those in difficulties and in need, we have seen also the great cross community support.

The Lord himself was born in poor circumstances and his Ministry in our world was to those who are suffering and struggling in life, Christmas is a time of hope and it is a reminder to us that whatever is happening in our lives, the Lord fulfils his promise to us, and even though we may struggle with many things, the promise is built on substance and that is his Love for each of us.

On behalf of our parish here at Holy Cross I wish all people, a peaceful and prayerfully Christmas.

Rev Dr Lesley Carroll

It’s almost Christmas again. I imagine many of us were looking forward to returning to more normal rituals – gathering for carols, sharing meals, close contact shopping in crowded stores. Instead we carry the weight of Covid-19 to the conclusion of this year and clearly into next year as well. We are living through life-changing times, perhaps a break in history that will set things in a new direction. All the world is aware and all of us have found both our own resilience and our limitations in these challenging times.

In a stable in Bethlehem a history changing moment was about to occur just a few thousand years ago. History would take a turn but without world reaching methods of communication the waiting world would only hear the good news over time, as it trickled out to the farthest edges of the earth. But it was a history changing moment, a turn from law to grace, a turn from power to vulnerability, a turn from success and domination to collaboration, all summed up in one small word – LOVE.

Love came down at Christmas.

Perhaps these many months of pandemic living have drawn us back to the important truths of love and collaboration, company on life’s journey and grace with one another as we rediscover the gentleness we need and the gentleness others need from us as they face their various difficulties and losses. In the uncertainties of our time may we rediscover these things so that wherever history will take us after all of this, it will take us in the direction of LOVE,

It makes all the difference.

Wishing you all the love, joy and peace of Christmas – the child in the manger.