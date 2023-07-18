Summer Fun Days to take place in local parks during the summer

FUN: Summer Fun Days are taking place in a number of council parks on Thursdays this month and next

COUNCIL parks across the city are set to host Summer Fun Days over the next month for families.

The first Summer Fun Day is taking place in Woodvale Park in North Belfast this Thursday (July 20) from 2-4.30pm. Other events include Falls Park (July 27), Alexandra Park (August 3), Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park (August 10) and Orangefield Park (August 17).

The afternoon events will feature a range of free activities for children aged from five-to-12-years-old.

There will be face-painting, balloon-modelling, arts and crafts, lawn games including egg and spoon and sack races. There will also be large inflatables with bouncy castles and slides as well as walkabout entertainers.

Councillor Micky Murray, Chair of Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee, said: “We’re delighted to host our Summer Fun Days events at a number of our parks across the city on Thursday afternoons this month and in August.

“Our parks and open spaces are to be enjoyed throughout the year but having special events like these during the summer months, we hope to attract local residents and visitors too from near and far.”

At the council’s parks over the summer, the Music in the Parks programme is also continuing on Fridays and Sundays.

The Belfast Busking Band will be performing in Botanic Gardens this Friday from 1pm to 3pm.