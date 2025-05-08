Annual Darkness into Light Hannahstown to take place this Saturday morning

TOGETHER: Walking from Darkness Into Light takes place this weekend in Hannahstown

THE annual Darkness into Light at Hannahstown will take place on Saturday, starting at 4.15am.

The event brings together individuals, families, and communities to raise awareness and support for those affected by suicide and mental health struggles.

What is Darkness into Light?

Darkness into Light is a global movement that began in Ireland and has spread worldwide. Participants walk from darkness into light to symbolise the journey from despair to hope. This event is a powerful reminder of the importance of mental health awareness, crisis support, and suicide prevention services.

Why participate?

Help shine a light on mental health issues and support those in need with funds raised going to our local chairty partner Suicide Awareness and Support Group, ensuring essential services remain available. Join thousands of others in a shared commitment to making a difference.

Event Details

Start Time: 4:15am

Starting Point: Hannahstown Community Centre

Route: A scenic 5km walk through Hannahstown, ending as the sun rises, symbolizing hope and new beginnings.

How to Get Involved

Register in Lámh Dhearg clubrooms from Wednesday 7th- Friday 9th May between 6:30-8pm

Fundraise: Encourage friends, family, and colleagues to sponsor your walk. Every donation makes a difference.

Spread the Word: Share your participation on social media using #DIL2025 and #DarknessIntoLight2025.

Make a Difference

By participating in Darkness into Light Hannahstown, you are helping to provide vital support to those affected by suicide and self-harm. Your involvement ensures that services remain free and accessible to anyone in need.