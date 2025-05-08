North Belfast barber 'steadily improving' in latest update

A NORTH Belfast barber who was admitted to intensive care after suffering a head injury following a seizure last month is making steady improvement.

Jay Millar is owner of Jay's Barber Club in Seaview Street. He was admitted to hospital following the incident at his home on April 20.

In an update, his business page said: "Jay still remains in intensive care. There have been ups and downs in the past two weeks, but we are glad to report that Jay is starting to make steady improvement. Whilst he still remains under sedation, his sedation has been reduced over the course of the past week.

"He is starting to respond to voices and can move limbs but there's a long road ahead.

"We haven't really been able to give an update up to now because not much had changed. Anyone who has been in this situation will know that things can change day to day and you need multiple days of change to be able to confidently report something.

"This is why we have not been able to give regular updates because things can change at the drop of a hat.

"Thank you for all of your well wishes, donations and messages. They are all appreciated. We aren't able to provide updates privately to individuals, we will continue to update on here whenever we have news.

"Considering where Jay was two weeks ago or even a little over a week ago, we are all delighted with the improvements being made.

"Keep him in your prayers."