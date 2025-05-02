Over £12,500 raised to support family of North Belfast barber Jay Millar

OVER £12,500 has been raised to support the family of North Belfast barber Jay Millar after he fell ill.

The popular barber suffered a head injury after falling following a seizure at his home on April 20 and was admitted to hospital.

He remains in intensive care after being put in an induced coma.

An update on his condition will be released in the coming days, according to Jay's Barber Club Facebook page.

Jay is well known to the community in Belfast and beyond for all of the work he has done with the homeless, in hospitals, with those in care, children's homes and hospices.

A fundraiser, which was set up in recent days to support his family has raised over £12,500.

It states: "Jay is a man who has never stopped giving and has never asked for anything in return. Now we ask for the community to give back, to help out his family in their hour of need.

"With two businesses and a family to support, Jay will have a severely reduced income whilst he is in hospital and in recovery, meanwhile his family will still have personal and business bills to cover.

"We hope that whatever is raised can go some way to relieving a bit of that worry from his family.

If you would like to donate, you can do so via the GoFundMe page here.