Claire Hanna to make leadership decision next week

THE woman who is tipped to become the next leader of the SDLP is expected to make an announcement on her intentions next week.



On Thursday Colum Eastwood announced that he was resigning at leader of the party. He took up the post in 2015. When quizzed about his successor at a press conference in Derry, Mr Eastwood said South Belfast and Mid Down MP Claire Hanna would be "far and away the best option for members".



Claire Hanna was returned as MP for Belfast South and Mid Down in last month’s general election.



Posting on Twitter Claire Hanna said: “Colum Eastwood has put in a heck of a shift, leading the SDLP through ten elections in nine years. As a friend and colleague I’ve seen the relentless challenges he’s navigated. He’ll continue to be a passionate and skilled MP for Derry with a mega role to play in shaping the new Ireland.



“Political leadership is a huge privilege and rightly carries huge responsibility. I’m grateful for many message from colleagues, constituents and others about the future leadership of the SDLP. I’ll have more to day in the coming days after speaking to my family and team.”



If Claire Hanna does go forward, as seems likely, it’s doubtful that anyone else would enter the race and she would be ratified as the new leader of the SDLP at the party’s conference in October. South Belfast MLA Matthew O’Toole, who was seen as a possible leadership contender, has thrown his weight behind Claire Hanna.