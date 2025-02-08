Work begins on 122 much-needed homes at Gort na Móna

WORK is underway to build 122 new homes near the Monagh Bypass in West Belfast.

This week Clanmil and Apex welcomed local political and community representatives to the site at Gort na Móna, formerly the St Gerard’s Educational Resource Centre, where 122 new social are being built.

The much-needed homes are due for completion in October 2026 and will include 70 two-bedroom houses, 32 three-bedroom houses, eight two-bedroom apartments for people aged 55 and older, six two-bedroom wheelchair-accessible houses, four three-bedroom wheelchair-accessible houses and two four-bedroom wheelchair-accessible houses.

The cost of the development is £24m including grant funding of £14.8m from the Department for Communities through the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

Carol McTaggart, Group Chief Executive of Clanmil Housing, said: “With more than 48,000 people waiting for a social home in Northern Ireland, which includes 4,432 people in West Belfast, we’re committed to playing our part in helping to address this urgent need for good homes.

"We’re delighted to be working in partnership with our colleagues in Apex to deliver these much-needed new homes and we are looking forward to handing them over to new residents in October 2026.”

Sheena McCallion, Chief Executive of Apex Housing Association, added: “We are acutely aware of the high demand for quality social housing in West Belfast, and we’re proud to work alongside Clanmil to help meet this need.

"This partnership enables us to deliver 122 much-needed homes that will provide stability and opportunity for local families. Together, we’re committed to making a meaningful difference in communities like West Belfast, where safe and affordable housing is in such high demand.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: “Gort na Móna is the latest in a series of new and much-needed housing developments in West Belfast as we seek to build more social and affordable homes and drive down waiting lists.

"122 new homes will be a fantastic addition to this part of our city, and I look forward to seeing this development progress further. Sinn Féin will continue to work with all housing associations to deliver good-quality homes for individuals and families.”