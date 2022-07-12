Irish language signage approved for Clifton Street

IRISH language signage for Clifton Street in North Belfast has been approved by Belfast City Council at its July meeting.

The Clifton Street application caused controversy last year after concerns that a sign could be placed on the Orange Hall.

At the People and Communities Committee meeting in January, Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee urged the Committee to agree to use its discretion to approve the application for the erection of dual language street signs on the basis that, one participant had no preference either way, and if this response where to be excluded from the results, the threshold of two-thirds would be met. In addition, there was nothing specific in the current policy relating to an occupant stating no preference.

The revised results were nine occupiers (64.3 per cent) were in favour of the erection of a second street nameplate, one occupier (7.1 per cent) had no preference either way, two occupiers (14.3 per cent) were not in favour of the erection of a second nameplate and two occupiers (14.3 per cent) did not respond to the survey

At Monday night's full Council meeting, DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst argued the discretion of 66 per cent had not been met under the current policy and called for the dual-signage not to proceed further.

Alliance councillor Michael Long reminded councillor Pankhurst that a new council policy on dual-language signage requires just a 15 per cent threshold and so should go ahead.

After a vote, 39 councillors voted for and 14 against, meaning the dual-language signage will be erected on Clifton Street at a cost of approximately £450.

Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee welcomed the approval for the signage.

“This vote by Belfast City Council in favour of dual language street signage for Clifton Street is both welcome and very positive," he said.

“I would particularly like to praise councillors from all traditions that supported tonight’s overwhelming vote.

“Clifton Street is one of this city’s main arterial routes and the visibility of the Irish language is important and significant to many citizens of Belfast.

“Maith sibh to all involved in making this city a more welcoming and inclusive place to live and visit.”