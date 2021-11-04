Clifton Street to get Irish language sign – Orange Order don't want it on their building

A SIGN OF THE TIMES: Clifton Street Orange Hall sits at the top of the street

A DECISION by Belfast Council to erect an Irish language street sign on Clifton Street in North Belfast is to be reviewed over concerns it could be placed on an Orange hall.

In a further development, the DUP claims Clifton Street Orange Hall was not contacted for consultation over the proposed Irish street sign because the hall does not have a letter box.

At the full monthly meeting of the Council on Monday night the DUP received support across the chamber for a proposal to return a decision to grant the new Irish language signage at Clifton Street back to committee for further discussion.

DUP Alderman Brian Kingston also raised concerns that Clifton Street Orange Hall was not contacted for consultation.

“It is an unusual street in that virtually no one lives there, it is nearly all businesses or organisations, I think maybe two people live on it,” he said.

“I understand the rules involve contacting premises, and I think 12 addresses were contacted. But there is a lot more than that on the street, if you look at businesses, doctor’s surgeries etcetera.

“I was contacted by the Orange Hall, who said they did not receive notification, and have asked could this be taken back, so they could receive notification, and offer their opinion. We should also check if the notification goes out to all the businesses.”

Sinn Féin councillor Ciarán Beattie said the sign should not be erected on the Orange Hall.

“We are listening to the concerns, particularly the concern that the street sign is going on, or very close to, the Orange Hall.

CONCERNS: Clifton Street Orange Hall

“We are content with this going back for further discussion. No one has ever intended the Irish language to be forced on anyone. We are content for it to go back to look at where it is going to go, or if an alternative sign can be put in its place.

“I don’t think we should be putting Irish language signs on Orange halls if they don’t wish it to be there.”

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson said there was nothing for anyone to fear over an Irish language street sign.

“I’m not entirely sure what the Orange Order has to fear from an Irish language street sign beside it,” she explained.

“I don’t think anyone has much to fear from a sign – we are talking about an inanimate object here, and something that residents in the area have clearly voted to support.”

City Solicitor John Walsh told councillors that council policy was that all occupiers on any given street will be contacted, including all commercial premises.

“It is my understanding that is what happened in this case,” he said.

However, DUP councillor Fred Cobain said he had seen correspondence that the Orange Hall was not consulted because they do not have a letter box.

“The consultation didn’t include the Orange Hall. I have seen a correspondence from the council which basically says the Orange Hall wasn’t consulted, basically because they don’t have a letter box. So basically a letter could not have been delivered.

“If they were not consulted then the process is flawed. Everybody on that street is entitled to be consulted, the Orange Hall wasn’t consulted, and until they are, this is flawed.”

Fifty-five elected members voted for the decision to go back to committee, pending contact with the Orange Hall. Three members from People Before Profit abstained.

The North Belfast News has contacted Belfast City Council for a response.