Cliftonville back Eimear’s Wish

A CAMPAIGN in memory of a West Belfast woman will be promoted on the shirts of Cliftonville Ladies football team for the new season.



Eimear Smyth (25) died in June 2019 following complications after a donor stem cell transplant.

What a very emotional morning, we are very fortunate to have the support and friendship of Micky Hegney and the @cliftonvillefc family. Micky ran his first ever Marathon in a time of just over 4 hours, to help us raise Stem donor awareness in Northern Ireland. @CVilleLadiesFC pic.twitter.com/eACjPVmGea — Eimears Wish Creating Hope (@Eimers_Wish) April 10, 2021

Following her death, the family started a campaign to raise stem cell donor awareness, known as Eimear’s Wish, to encourage people to donate their stem cells which could help patients in desperate need of a life-saving transplant.



The campaign recently won the support of all 12 NIFL Premiership clubs in the men’s game with Cliftonville FC Ladies now on board to promote the campaign further.



Eimear’s Wish will be the team’s shirt sponsor for the 2021/22 season.



Eimear’s father, Sean Smyth said: “Cliftonville FC were so moved by Eimear’s story and our determination to fulfil her dying wish to raise stem cell donor awareness that the football club’s new shirt sponsor for the ladies’ team will be Eimear’s Wish.



“Our sponsorship of Cliftonville FC Ladies is an amazing honour and a privilege.



“In addition to the Cliftonville Ladies team displaying Eimear’s Wish Dragonfly logo on the shirts, pitchside banners will be promoting stem cell donor awareness and the club will also be using their websites to encouraging supporters to join the stem cell donor registry.



“Eimear loved football. We are overwhelmed, and deeply moved by Cliftonville’s and the Irish Premier League’s support for the campaign and to our family.



“We will be eternally grateful for the love and support they have showered us with. Football is the people's game, and what better way to give back to the supporters than by creating hope for people with life threatening illnesses such as blood disease.”



You can register as a stem cell donor with charities including Anthony Nolan, DKMS and Giveblood.ie.



If your club would like to get involved, please email or call Sean on 07450678785.

For more information about the campaign, follow Eimear’s Wish on Facebook, Twitter and also on Instagram.