Why did the councillor cross the road? To highlight traffic light plea

CROSSING: Cllr Claire Canavan has said that the crossing is an accident waiting to happen

SINN FÉIN Councillor Claire Canavan has said she is concerned at inaction by the Department for Infrastructure to make the Springfield Road safer and pledged to continue to campaign for traffic lights at a busy crossing.

Speaking to belfastmedia.com, Cllr Canavan said: “I recently wrote to the Department for Infrastructure urging them to replace a zebra crossing on the Springfield Road close to the junction of Springfield Avenue with traffic lights to improve safety and prevent a tragedy.

“I am extremely concerned that the Department has said it has no plans to change the zebra crossing to a puffin-controlled crossing.

“This crossing is on one of the busiest roads in West Belfast. It is surrounded by homes, shops, a petrol station, a training facility and is close to a children’s play park."

Councillor Canavan said that residents have raised concerns with her about traffic not stopping at the crossing.

Last month we reported how residents living in the area were calling for further traffic calming measures due to growing safety concerns.

“Motorists too have said they are worried about the lack of visibility as cars are parked so near to the crossing" she continued.

“For young children it is an accident waiting to happen and we must do all in our power to prevent a tragedy."

Claire Canavan said that she has requested an onsite meeting with Department officials to show them the extent of the problem.