Sunflower roundabout creates a buzz in Mount Eagles

GREEN FINGERS: Cllr Joe Duffy has been out planting flowers in the roundabout at Mount Eagles

COUNCILLOR Joe Duffy is continuing in the tradition of his predecessor Danny Baker by planting flowers on the Sunflower Roundabout at Mount Eagles.

The roundabout was originally transformed into a 'sunflower garden' in support of resident and West Belfast’s own ‘sunflower’ Sharon McCloskey who was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia in 2019.

Each year since, the roundabout has been transformed into a technicolour display of plants, bringing vibrancy to the entrance of Mount Eagles.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Cllr Duffy said: "When Danny had first come into post, the roundabout had been very much neglected and was overgrown with weeds. He approached DFI about doing something with it and at that stage, they weeded it and since then, Danny had been working with council each year to secure flowers for it.

"It brightens up the area and it is nice and welcoming as you enter Mount Eagles. We have had a lot of comments on the increasing biodiversity around the area since the plants have been installed with people seeing more bees and pollinators making use of the flowerbed.

"The area also has a rich wildlife offering with a lot of hedgehogs and foxes and so this adds to the natural offering within the area."