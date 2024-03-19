Colin Green Spaces volunteers scoop top community award

VOLUNTEERS at the Colin Green Spaces project – which is a collaborative project between Colin Neighbourhood Partnership and Colin Wildlife Group – have scooped the Community Champions Award at the Live Here Love Here Community Awards.

The award acknowledges the dedication and hard work from the volunteers who have worked tirelessly towards making the community a greener and brighter place. The group's efforts were recognised for their remarkable restoration efforts focused on Old Colin Wood and Belle Steele Garden.

Overgrown areas have been revitalised, creating a welcoming green haven for all. Nearly 400 bulbs have been planted, promising a vibrant spring display. Additionally, hundreds of trees have been planted in collaboration with the Belfast Hills Partnership and The Conservation Volunteers.

The volunteers' commitment extended far beyond beautification. Through dedicated efforts in removing litter, planting wildflowers, and meticulously clearing invasive species, they have fostered a thriving ecosystem, actively combating climate change and breathing new life into local green spaces.

"We are incredibly proud of the work our volunteers have accomplished," said Emily Brough, Volunteer Support at Colin Neighbourhood Partnership. "This award is a testament to their unwavering dedication and passion for making a positive impact on our community.

“Their tireless efforts have not only transformed a local space but have also fostered a sense of environmental stewardship and community pride.”

The Colin Green Spaces Project has been made possible thanks to funding from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities, with initial funding from the National Lottery Together for Our Planet programme.