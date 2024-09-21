Colourful artwork on Whiterock that replaced Bobby Sands mural is finally completed

BELIEVE: Pupils from John Paul II Primary School with Steven Corr from Falls Community Council

A PIECE of colourful wall art on the Whiterock Road has finally been completed – over a year since it was first installed.

Last August, the historic Bobby Sands mural, depicting an IRA firing party at the funeral of the 1981 hunger striker, was removed as part of a re-imaging project thanks to £5,000 funding from the Housing Executive working with Falls Community Council, Upper Springfield Development Trust and Resource Centre.

The previous historic Bobby Sands mural being replaced

The mural is now in the Ulster Museum as part of its contemporary political collection.

The mural was replaced by the word ‘Believe’ decorated with flowers. It was chosen by schoolchildren from nearby John Paul II Primary School.

This week, the entire wall was finally completed after a long delay, much to the delight of the local community.

Steven Corr from the Falls Community Council said: "I am delighted to finally see the artwork and wall completed.

"It has taken over a year for it to be completed after it was first installed last year. This is a positive message on the wall for the local schoolchildren and the wider community.

"I want people to believe in this area as much as I do.

"The previous mural is now in the Ulster Museum. It will now be preserved for future generations. This is our main shopping area and the colourful mural really brings so much to the area.

"Councillor Michael Doherty has done a lot of work in cleaning up the alleyway and the mural is the final piece in the jigsaw."