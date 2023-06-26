Commemoration to mark 50th anniversary of the murder of Senator Paddy Wilson and Irene Andrews

MURDERED: Irene Andrews and Senator Paddy Wilson were murdered by the UFF 50 years ago

A COMMEMORATION will take place in Stormont today to remember SDLP Senator Paddy Wilson and Irene Andrews who were murdered by the UFF in 1973.

Family members of Senator Wilson will join members of the SDLP to remember his service to politics and as one of the founders of the party.

Senator Wilson and Irene Andrews were driving home from the Old Vic Lounge which was situated in McGlade's Bar on the Donegall Road on 26 June 1973. Near Ballysillan the pair were forced to stop by an armed UFF patrol and forced to drive to a quarry on the Hightown Road where both were brutally murdered. Mr Wilson was stabbed 32 times, while Irene Andrews was stabbed 19 times.

The murders shocked society and were condemned by Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave and SDLP leader Gerry Fitt whilst the DUP's Ian Paisley Sr sought to blame them on the IRA.

UDA/UFF member John White was given a life sentence for the murders in 1978 after confessing in 1976.

At White's trial the judge described the killings as "a frenzied attack, a psychotic outburst".

25 June 1973: The murders of Senator Paddy Wilson & Irene Andrews in Belfast, on the night of 25/26 June 1973. The victims were hacked & repeatedly stabbed by members of the "Ulster Freedom Fighters" (UFF).https://t.co/ayTHbjOsPL pic.twitter.com/yMI4jJpCWk — Irish History on this Date. (@cathaldapapa) June 25, 2023

White was given two life sentences, but was released from prison in 1992.

SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole said: "Fifty years ago today saw the senseless murder of Irene Andrews and SDLP founding member and party general secretary Senator Paddy Wilson.

"Paddy Wilson holds a special place in the history of the SDLP, a party founder and champion of working class people and the anti-sectarian labour politics core to our movement.

"By contrast, his senseless murder and that of Irene Andrews, were among the most shockingly violent sectarian acts of the Troubles.

"This evening I will be attending an event in Stormont to remember Paddy alongside his family on his 50th anniversary, we will mark not just the taking of his life, but the cruel cutting short of a political career of dedication and service."

"I look forward to standing with Paddy's family members, and other party colleagues, in memory of him and all those lives taken needlessly in conflict."