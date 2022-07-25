Commonwealth Games: Eagleson hopes to discover the golden touch in Birmingham

TO say it has been a whirlwind year for Dylan Eagleson so far would be putting it mildly.

The St Paul’s ABC bantamweight was only eligible to fight at senior level when the new year was ushered in and he has wasted no time in announcing his arrival.

Victory over Michael Stokes in the Irish U22 final was a taster of things to come, the win punching his ticket for the European U22s where the 19-year-old southpaw claimed bronze. But there was better to come, much better.

A training camp in Assisi would prove hugely productive as in May’s European Elite Championships in Armenia, the Bangor native put in an incredible performance, winning three bouts on his way to the final where he would lose out to Billal Bennama, but a silver medal in his first major senior tournament was quite a feat.

In the space of five months, Eagleson had gone from a novice at elite level to second best in Europe and he will head to Birmingham next week with high hopes of improving his medal colour again as god will be on his mind in these Commonwealth Games.

“It’s been a good few months there getting two major medals and good considering it’s the first year back after Covid,” he reflected on his rapid ascent.

“I was confident going, but I suppose wasn’t really expecting to medal because I was going in to box against Olympians, but beating three Olympians was a great experience. I knew I had come on from the U22s and knew what I was getting in to.

“I just stuck to my boxing and listened to the coaches out there. When you get into a flow, you are hard to bear so I got into that flow and started to enjoy it, which you have to do.”

The rather hectic schedule is in contrast to what Eagleson experienced in the previous two years when Covid ground the sport outside of elite level to a halt.

But while the top-level competitions and training camps can take their toll, Eagleson is more than happy to keep pushing forward as momentum continues to build.

His exploits this year have resulted in his profile rising in tandem, the wider Irish sporting public now well aware of the talents he possess.

A good showing in Birmingham will see his stock rise further with the mainstream coverage providing an opportunity to become something of a household name.

Such attention is natural result of success and it would provide reassurance that his career is heading the right way.

“I’ve been busy the past few months and it’s hard on the body with training and fighting, but it is all worth it,” he reflected.

“When you are winning you don’t want to stop, but keep going and keep improving. I’ve had bronze, had silver, so now hopefully I can finish this one off with a gold and have a good few weeks of a break after.

“My name is starting to get there now, but it just wants to make me train harder because when I go away, I know I’m going to be the one to beat, so I have to stay on the ball.

“Going out to the Euros, I wasn’t seeded, so going out to beat the number two seed was great and it’s helped put my name out there. I just have to stay focussed and keep listening to the coaches.”

Focus and hard work have been attributes that helped get Eagleson to where he finds himself.

It began in St Paul’s with Ralph McKay putting him through his paces, while inspiration came in the form of two-time Olympian, Brendan Irvine, who showed the way for everyone in the Andersonstown club.

Eagleson is the latest to emerge as a major talent from the club, but it is a result of keeping his eyes on the prize during the two years of Covid disruption and a good support unit at home helped him stay on course when it may have been easy to drift away due to uncertainty and the lack of competition.

Eagleson with members of St Paul's upon his return from the European Championships

“It’s been great to watch Brendy in the club on the bags and pads, learning off him,” he agreed.

“He does everything so professionally and he’s been an inspiration to look up to. Brendy’s done it all and has had a great run at it. That has pushed me on to be a better boxer just watching him.

“Ralph has put the work into me and all of the coaches at the club. But my mum especially drove me on. “When I wasn’t training she would tell me to do a bit, especially when no clubs were open, but she was on my back to do a bit of shadow boxing or a run to keep active.”

Now, Eagleson is one the young members of St Paul’s look up to, the latest to show there is a path from the club at the back of Riverdale shops all the way to the highest level of the sport.

“It’s great for the younger ones to have something to look up to,” he continued.

“I try to be in the club as much as I can to help out and motivate the younger club members.”

If the boxing year was to end now, Dylan Eagleson could reflect on a remarkable year, but there may just even better to come.

With his performances getting better each time he steps through the ropes, who would back against him going all the way in Birmingham?